The Bismarck City Commission is beginning the process of reestablishing a Renaissance Zone in the city.

The commission on Tuesday voted 4-1 in favor of the move. Commissioner Mike Connelly was the dissenting vote, saying he thinks the Burleigh County Commission should be the first to vote on the matter.

The program that seeks to revitalize and redevelop communities by providing tax incentives was created by the Legislature in 1999 and has seen 62 communities join, with 54 still having active zones. The zones are active for 15 years, with extensions available in five-year increments.

Bismarck’s Renaissance Zone encompassing downtown and a length along Main Avenue was established in 2001 and expired last year after the County Commission declined to support another five-year extension of the zone. Some commissioners raised concerns including the impact of the program's tax incentives, accuracy of the program's impacts and costs, and projects they said appeared to have strayed from the program's intent. They also questioned whether developers building outside of the zone were at a disadvantage.

A total of 138 projects have been completed in Bismarck's Renaissance Zone and an additional six are under construction. Major projects include the Patterson Building, First Street Lofts, The Trestle, The Prince Hotel and Renaissance Lofts.

A packet put together by the Bismarck Planning Division and overseen by a subcommittee of the Renaissance Zone Authority found that the program has paid for itself in fiscal impact to the city, county, schools and parks.

Projects that were granted five-year property tax exemptions have reentered the tax rolls at significantly higher values. By 2020, the total amount of tax revenue generated from completed projects exceeded the total amount of exemptions granted for the history of the program, according to the packet.

It also said a total capital investment of just under $85 million has been verified on Renaissance Zone projects, and another $23.4 million in investment is underway.

A renewal of the zone is made possible under House Bill 1266, by Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, which allows cities with expired zones to reapply to the program. The Legislature passed it and Gov. Doug Burgum signed it into law.

Burgum on Thursday signed Senate Bill 2391, which provides some additional benefits and flexibility to local Renaissance Zone programs. One provision in the bill would see reauthorization be increased to 10-year increments over the current five-year increments.

Bismarck’s Renaissance Zone Authority -- an advisory board to the City Commission -- decided during an April 13 meeting to make a bid to renew the zone. Officials hope the zone can be reinstated on Aug. 1 -- the earliest date possible.

“We're doing the legwork in advance in case it takes a little time to do this,” Bismarck Senior Planner Daniel Nairn said.

The program would come back just as it was prior to its expiration but changes could be made after the renewal. There are no specific changes being discussed, but examples of potential changes include modifying the zone boundaries or changing project selection criteria, according to Nairn.

The request for reinstatement of the program must be formally made by the City Commission, with support from Bismarck Public Schools and Burleigh County. All three are needed for the State Department of Commerce to accept the application. The Bismarck Renaissance Zone Authority also will seek support from the Bismarck Parks District.

The Authority and City Commission members have discussed the best way to make a new pitch to the county.

“I just think that it would show a good precedent to offer this to the county first before coming through the others and stacking all the yeses towards one side and then having them (the county) be the final decision,” Connelly said at Tuesday's meeting.

Three of the five current county commissioners were not on the panel last year when it declined to support a renewal of the Renaissance Zone. Chair Becky Matthews and Commissioner Brian Bitner are the two who were.

The Renaissance Zone Authority plans to invite Matthews to a meeting to address the county’s concerns prior to formally presenting the renewal to the county. The County Commission will meet in May to discuss the new legislation and determine its next steps, according to Matthews.

Bismarck is the first city to begin the process of renewal under House Bill 1266 provisions, according to Nairn.

Authority opening

Connelly’s recent appointment to the City Commission to fill an opening leaves the citizen member seat on the seven-member Renaissance Zone Authority open.

The city is seeking someone to serve until December 2024, when the term expires. Any resident of Bismarck is eligible for the term expected to start in June.

Application forms can be obtained at bit.ly/3N4ndQK or during normal business hours at the Community Development Department Office on the second floor of the City/County Building at 221 N. Fifth St. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on May 5.

For more information contact the department at 701-355-1840.