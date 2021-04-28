 Skip to main content
Suspicious object in Expressway ditch found to be harmless
A suspicious object in the ditch that prompted the shutdown of a portion of Expressway on Wednesday turned out to be harmless.

Police at about 10:30 a.m. secured and closed off the area of McKenzie Drive and the Expressway on-ramp, according to Deputy Mandan Police Chief Lori Flaten.

The Bismarck Police Department’s Bomb Squad was called in and determined that the piece of PVC pipe with what appeared to be a fuse on one end contained no explosives.

The state Highway Patrol and the Morton County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

