Suspicious object in Expressway ditch found to be harmless

A suspicious object in the ditch that prompted the shutdown of a portion of Expressway on Wednesday turned out to be harmless.

Police at about 10:30 a.m. secured and closed off the area of McKenzie Drive and the Expressway on-ramp, according to Deputy Mandan Police Chief Lori Flaten.

The Bismarck Police Department’s Bomb Squad was called in and determined that the piece of PVC pipe with what appeared to be a fuse on one end contained no explosives.

The state Highway Patrol and the Morton County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

