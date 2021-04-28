Suspicious object in Expressway ditch found to be harmless

A suspicious object in the ditch that prompted the shutdown of a portion of Expressway on Wednesday turned out to be harmless.
Police at about 10:30 a.m. secured and closed off the area of McKenzie Drive and the Expressway on-ramp, according to Deputy Mandan Police Chief Lori Flaten.
The Bismarck Police Department’s Bomb Squad was called in and determined that the piece of PVC pipe with what appeared to be a fuse on one end contained no explosives.
The state Highway Patrol and the Morton County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.
