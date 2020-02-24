Suspects in 200-pound pot bust set for trial

Two men who Bismarck police say possessed nearly 200 pounds of pot and several pounds of THC concentrate in a January bust will go to trial in June on felony drug charges.

Kurtis Martin, 31, of Bismarck, and Jahmal Abuzuwair, 30, of Winlock, Wash., were arrested after an investigation and surveillance at a Bismarck motel. Martin was in a vehicle in which police say they found $2,000 cash, drug paraphernalia and a pound of marijuana. Police found another 199 pounds of pot -- worth $1,000 a pound -- and 5 pounds of THC concentrate in the rented vehicle Abuzuwair was driving, according to an affidavit.

Each faces two charges of felony possession with intent to deliver drugs and two drug conspiracy felonies. They made preliminary appearances on Monday.

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr scheduled a three-day trial starting June 3. Attorneys for Martin and Abuzuwair -- Matt Arthurs and Garrett Ludwig, respectively -- did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

