Suspect pleads guilty in July shooting in Bismarck

A Bismarck man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge stemming from a July incident in the city in which shots were fired into a car.

James Vann, 38, is already in the North Dakota State Penitentiary on drug convictions, court records show. He’ll serve this sentence at the same time.

Vann on Wednesday pleaded guilty to terrorizing. Prosecutors in late December dismissed a charge of attempted murder, stating in court documents that they were unable to prove the elements of the offense beyond reasonable doubt.

Police said the alleged July 12, 2022, shooting in the 1000 block of West Turnpike Avenue in Bismarck was a targeted attack. Vann allegedly threatened to kill the other driver and that man's family. No one was hurt. It's not known what led to the incident.

Officers arrested Vann at a Mandan residence about a week later after a search involving several law enforcement agencies. Police at one point that week briefly pursued him in a chase that reached speeds of 90 mph, and police say Vann disregarded traffic control signals. A motorcyclist had to lay his bike down to avoid a collision after Vann ran a red light, according to an affidavit. Authorities called off the chase out of concern for public safety.