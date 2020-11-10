Suspect in police assault, chase pleads not guilty

A Mandan man accused of eluding police for a day after fleeing in a vehicle and striking a Bismarck police officer and three patrol cars pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the felony charges against him.

Mardell Mariner, 20, was arrested Oct. 8 by Bismarck police and the U.S. Marshals Service. Authorities say he fled Oct. 7 when they attempted to arrest him in the parking lot of a Bismarck motel. He was wanted at that time for burglary, reckless endangerment and fleeing.

It appeared Mariner was about to flee on foot when officers arrived at the motel on Oct. 7, Bismarck Police Officer Thomas Grosz testified at Mariner’s preliminary hearing. Mariner instead got in his car and drove off, knocking Grosz to the ground and hitting Grosz’s police vehicle, the officer said.

Mariner’s vehicle struck a curb and some landscaping rocks and went airborne before allegedly hitting another police car. It then hit another police car before Mariner fled on Turnpike Avenue, West Divide Avenue and West Century Avenue, Grosz said. Martin allegedly reached speeds of 80 mph in zones marked for 25 to 35 mph and at times was in the wrong lane. Officers called off the chase because of the danger to traffic.

Mariner was arrested the next day at a residence on the 2100 block of Kennedy Avenue.