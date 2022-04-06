Suspect in hit-and-run homicide sent to prison for probation violations

A Fargo man in custody on a murder charge for allegedly striking a 77-year-old man with a pickup in Mandan has been sentenced to two years in prison for probation violations in a 2021 Burleigh County case.

Wade Bison, 39, on Wednesday admitted to three allegations of probation violations. The hearing focused on a case filed in May 2021. He pleaded guilty in August 2021 to felony theft and fleeing police, as well as misdemeanor driving under suspension, and was placed on probation for 1 ½ years, court records show.

Bison is in custody on murder and other charges in the early morning March 23 death of Erwin Geigle, of Mandan, who police say was killed after being repeatedly struck by Bison’s pickup at the All Seasons Arena parking lot in Mandan.

The arena is next to the high school. Police say Geigle was there to pick up a relative, and that several students witnessed his death. Authorities have not commented on a possible motive. They don't think Bison and Geigle knew one another.

Bison was arrested in Bismarck later that morning after a crash on State Street in which the stolen pickup he was allegedly driving and the stolen SUV he was towing rolled down an embankment and into a chain-link fence outside Motel 6. The crash followed a chase by police that reached speeds of 50 mph, and a collision with a UPS truck.

Bison on Wednesday admitted to South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen that he used methamphetamine while on probation, failed to stay in touch with his probation officer, and committed new offenses. Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Audra Fisher asked Borgen to instate the three-year prison term that was suspended in August. Bison, who appeared at the hearing from the Burleigh Morton Detention Center and without an attorney, asked Borgen for a two-year sentence. Borgen opted for the two-year sentence and allowed Bison credit for 45 days already served.

Bison in addition to murder is charged in Morton County with felonies for leaving the scene of an accident involving death, terrorizing and reckless endangerment, along with misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license. He faces the possibility of life in prison without parole if convicted on the murder charge.

The Burleigh County charges from that day include two felony theft counts, fleeing a police officer with risk of death or serious injury, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia, along with misdemeanor driving under suspension.

Court records show a number of probation revocation hearings pending for Bison in both counties.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.