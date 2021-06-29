Suspect in gun shop burglary allegedly eluded deputies a day earlier

The man accused of ramming a service vehicle into a Bismarck gun shop and stealing firearms was allegedly involved in a chase with Burleigh County authorities the previous day.

A sheriff’s deputy responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle attempted a traffic stop of Tjaden Smith, 22, of Bismarck, southeast of Menoken about 1 a.m. Sunday, according to an affidavit.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smith fled east on 22nd Avenue Southeast to a dead end, went through an occupied farm yard before turning around and going west on 22nd, then went south on 171st Street and eventually entered Emmons County, officials said. Authorities ended the chase for safety reasons.

An arrest warrant was issued for Smith on Monday. He was arrested Tuesday, court records show. He is charged with fleeing and reckless endangerment. Court documents don't list an attorney for him.

Smith was already in custody after being arrested Monday by Bismarck police. He is suspected of driving a vehicle into Double H Guns about 1:30 a.m. Monday and stealing four rifles. The vehicle fit the description of a gas drive-off reported around midday Monday in north Bismarck. Police arrested Smith at a Divide Avenue convenience store that afternoon. The rifles were in the vehicle, police said. Formal charges from that incident were pending Tuesday.

Smith in April 2019 was accused of assaulting two women in Mandan and leading police on a chase to Bismarck. He was arrested after a six-hour standoff at a Bismarck residence. He pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault and terrorizing in Morton County, and felony fleeing and reckless endangerment in Burleigh County. He is still on probation from that incident, court records show.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.