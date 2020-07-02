Suspect in custody after armed robbery at Bismarck Taco Bell

A 25-year-old man is in custody for allegedly robbing a fast-food restaurant at gunpoint early Thursday morning and taking nearly $1,000, according to Bismarck police.

Garen Montreal is accused of entering Taco Bell on North State Street at about 1:45 a.m., brandishing a BB handgun and a knife and taking $995, Lt. Luke Gardiner said. Montreal left in a silver minivan, which police later located in the 800 block of East Interstate Avenue. Montreal was arrested on suspicion of robbery and for refusing to halt for police.