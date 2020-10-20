Suspect in Bismarck stabbing arrested on attempted murder charge

A Mandaree man wanted for attempted murder in Bismarck has been arrested without incident, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Codeyro Spider, 23, surrendered to authorities Friday at a location between Bismarck and Mandaree, Chief Deputy Dan Orr said.

Authorities said Spider on Oct. 10 was involved in an altercation at a Bismarck bar. The Cadillac Escalade in which he was riding allegedly tailgated another vehicle with four occupants as they left the bar. The Escalade sideswiped the other vehicle in a Main Street parking lot and forced it into a shipping container. Spider and a woman allegedly got out of the Escalade, and the woman struck one of the women who was in the other car.

The man who was stabbed was injured while fighting with Spider, police say. One of the stab wounds punctured the man's skull, according to authorities.

Northern Plains Fugitive Task Force officers made contact with a person willing to help take Spider into custody, Orr said. Spider decided to voluntarily surrender when he found out he was being sought, and he was arrested about 4:30 p.m., the deputy said.

Defense attorney Thomas Glass did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

