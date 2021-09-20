Suspect in Bismarck homicide wants co-defendant's criminal history allowed at trial

The attorney for one of two people accused of plotting and attempting to cover up the death of a Bismarck man wants to bring in an expert witness who could cast suspicion on the suspect's co-defendant.
The judge in the case on Monday denied that request, however, saying he needs more information from the attorney who represents Earl Howard.
Howard, 43, and Nikkisue Entzel, 40, were arrested in January 2020 in connection with the death of Chad Entzel, 42, Nikkisue's husband. His body was found Jan. 2, 2020, after emergency workers responded to a call of a house fire in northeast Bismarck. An autopsy showed he died of gunshot wounds.
The two suspects are accused of plotting Chad Entzel’s death in an apparent love triangle and with plans to cash in on a life insurance policy, according to earlier testimony from a Burleigh County deputy sheriff. Nikkisue Entzel, of Bismarck, faces murder conspiracy, arson conspiracy and evidence tampering conspiracy charges. Howard, of Bellwood, Ontario, is charged with arson and three conspiracy counts.
Both pleaded not guilty in February 2020. Their joint trial is scheduled to start Oct. 25 at the Burleigh County Courthouse.
Howard's attorney, Philip Becher, in a brief filed before Monday's hearing said the expert witness he wants to call is expected to testify that “certain background information regarding (Nikkisue) Entzel correlates with characteristics commonly observed in female murderers.”
But Becher said Nikkisue Entzel’s criminal past would have to be admitted in order for the witness to present testimony in a way that could be understood. The attorney said a motion South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr granted in May seems to preclude any mention of that history.
Becher asked Bahr on Monday to either hold separate trials or allow introduction of Nikkisue Entzel’s criminal history. It would show she “is capable of hatching a plan along these lines by herself," he said.
“She gets involved with people and defrauds them in significant ways and knows how to manipulate the insurance system,” Becher alleged.
Howard’s defense would be hamstrung and his right to a fair trial violated if the evidence isn’t allowed, Becher said.
Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said the expert’s background doesn’t include any experience on the topic of female murderers.
“From what I can see now it looks like we’ll be opposing him testifying as an expert,” she said.
Becher said a report detailing the expert’s experience would be finished soon. Bahr said without that he doesn’t know enough about the expert to rule in favor of the motion.
“You’re really asking me to make a decision that’s purely speculative,” the judge said.
Bahr asked Becher for more written information about the proposed expert witness and about specific rules that apply to the introduction of Nikkisue Entzel’s criminal history.
Bahr asked Nikkisue Entzel's attorney, Justin Balzer, to redraft the May motion to allow the admittance of Nikkisue Entzel’s criminal history if she testifies during the trial. Becher and Lawyer will see the motion before presenting it to Bahr for his approval.
