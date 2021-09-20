Suspect in Bismarck homicide wants co-defendant's criminal history allowed at trial

But Becher said Nikkisue Entzel’s criminal past would have to be admitted in order for the witness to present testimony in a way that could be understood. The attorney said a motion South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr granted in May seems to preclude any mention of that history.

Becher asked Bahr on Monday to either hold separate trials or allow introduction of Nikkisue Entzel’s criminal history. It would show she “is capable of hatching a plan along these lines by herself," he said.

“She gets involved with people and defrauds them in significant ways and knows how to manipulate the insurance system,” Becher alleged.

Howard’s defense would be hamstrung and his right to a fair trial violated if the evidence isn’t allowed, Becher said.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said the expert’s background doesn’t include any experience on the topic of female murderers.

“From what I can see now it looks like we’ll be opposing him testifying as an expert,” she said.

Becher said a report detailing the expert’s experience would be finished soon. Bahr said without that he doesn’t know enough about the expert to rule in favor of the motion.