Suspect convicted in drug conspiracy case tied to reservation

A Bismarck man convicted of drug conspiracy has been sentenced to four years in prison in a case authorities alleged was linked to drug trafficking on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

A Burleigh County jury on Wednesday found Josiah Anderson, 20, guilty after a one-day trial. South Central District Judge James Hill sentenced Anderson to 10 years in prison with six years suspended. Anderson must also serve two years on supervised probation after his release.

Anderson and two others were arrested in August at a North 14th Street residence in Bismarck. Keya Fox, 25, of Fort Yates, has pleaded not guilty to drug conspiracy and is scheduled for trial in April. Jacob Warner, 30, of Bismarck, was charged in state court with drug conspiracy. His case has been transferred into federal jurisdiction, according to court records.

Police said in an affidavit that they found 98 suspected fentanyl pills in a sock inside a gaming console during a search of the residence. Anderson had about $3,000 in cash that police say he told them he had earned as a rapper.

Warner told police Anderson had stayed with him twice, and that he’d helped Anderson sell “several hundred pills,” the affidavit said. Fox allegedly admitted to police that she gets pills from Warner and sells them in Bismarck and on the reservation, the document states.