Suspect arrested in shooting homicide in northwest Bismarck

Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead Wednesday morning in northwest Bismarck.

Police made the arrest about 12:30 p.m., according to Lt. Luke Gardiner. The suspect's name was not immediately released.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired along the 2700 block of Stevens Street at 8:50 a.m. and found the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound, the police department said. Authorities did not immediately release the man's identity.

Gardiner said police believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

Detectives asked that people who live in the area contact the department if they have any video evidence from door bell cameras or other home surveillance cameras.

Police blocked off roads near the incident Wednesday morning. Students at Centennial Elementary sheltered in place, which means they continued to receive instruction but didn't leave the classroom, according to Bismarck Public Schools. The district notified parents.

(Reporter Sam Nelson contributed to this story. Check back for updates.)

