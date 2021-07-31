Supreme Court grants jury trial to man convicted of selling Trump wares on city property

The North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that a Wisconsin Trump supporter found guilty of an infraction for using public grounds in Bismarck for commercial purposes without a permit is entitled to a jury trial.
The decision rests on the nature of Smith's alleged misdeed and not the criminal classification under which it falls -- an infraction as opposed to a misdemeanor or felony.
It’s a case Eric Smith, 40, of Superior, Wisconsin, says is more about free speech rights than about where he was selling political merchandise. But the city prosecutor says the ruling only means she'll now present her case to a jury.
Smith in August 2020 operated a stand selling Donald Trump wares. A nearby business manager and Smith both called police, with Smith saying the manager removed political flags from where his stand was placed. Bismarck police found the stand was on the boulevard between the sidewalk and Washington Street. He was summoned to appear in municipal court to face an infraction -- a charge that has less weight than a misdemeanor and carries a maximum penalty of a $1,000 fine.
Municipal courts don't hold jury trials. A defendant to get one must request the case be transferred into district court, which Smith did at his arraignment. Municipal Judge William Severin denied the request, saying Smith had no right to a jury trial for an infraction.
Smith later filed a formal request and a motion for a jury trial, which Severin again denied. Smith filed a complaint against the judge with the Judicial Conduct Commission. Severin turned the case over to Charles Isakson, a municipal judge in Lincoln and an alternate judge for Bismarck. Isakson on Jan. 7, 2021, found Smith guilty and fined him $100. Smith a day later asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on the judgment and the order denying a jury trial.
Justices recently ruled that Smith had no right to a jury trial under the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution but that the state constitution might offer more protections. At the time the state constitution was adopted, only misdemeanors and felonies existed -- infractions did not.
“Although a violation of the ordinance would not have been categorized as an infraction in 1889, Smith would have had the right to a jury trial for allegedly violating it when the state constitution was adopted,” the panel wrote.
Smith called the case an attempt at a "power grab" and a waste of time and money by city officials. He said he’s “more than equipped” to defend himself at the jury trial. The case is about “political free speech and the people’s right in the campaign season to join in political free speech,” he said.
“I was on the right-of-way,” Smith said. “Does that mean they have the right to impede free speech?”
The Supreme Court’s rulings don’t change the prosecution’s case, Bismarck City Attorney Jannelle Combs said. Attorneys will present their argument to a jury instead of a judge.
“The city will proceed accordingly, protecting the rights of individuals willing to lease or buy space for their businesses,” Combs said.
The high court’s opinion “shows a great and an abiding respect for jury trials in North Dakota,” said Bismarck attorney Tom Dickson, whom the Tribune asked to comment as a veteran lawyer. He is not tied to the Smith case.
Dickson added that the opinion isn't likely to open a floodgate of jury trials for similar minor offenses.
Smith “still has some distance to go,” Dickson said.
“The right to a jury trial is different from the right to a favorable jury verdict,” the attorney said.
The trial was not immediately scheduled.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com