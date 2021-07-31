Supreme Court grants jury trial to man convicted of selling Trump wares on city property

Smith later filed a formal request and a motion for a jury trial, which Severin again denied. Smith filed a complaint against the judge with the Judicial Conduct Commission. Severin turned the case over to Charles Isakson, a municipal judge in Lincoln and an alternate judge for Bismarck. Isakson on Jan. 7, 2021, found Smith guilty and fined him $100. Smith a day later asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on the judgment and the order denying a jury trial.

Justices recently ruled that Smith had no right to a jury trial under the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution but that the state constitution might offer more protections. At the time the state constitution was adopted, only misdemeanors and felonies existed -- infractions did not.

“Although a violation of the ordinance would not have been categorized as an infraction in 1889, Smith would have had the right to a jury trial for allegedly violating it when the state constitution was adopted,” the panel wrote.

Smith called the case an attempt at a "power grab" and a waste of time and money by city officials. He said he’s “more than equipped” to defend himself at the jury trial. The case is about “political free speech and the people’s right in the campaign season to join in political free speech,” he said.