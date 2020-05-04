Supporters continue push for recreation complex, but some wonder if time is right

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The coronavirus pandemic presents both concern and opportunity for backers of a proposed $114.5 million recreation center in Bismarck and the half-cent sales tax that would be used to pay for most of it.

The concern is that voters might cast ballots based on the current state of the economy. But with that downturn in the economy came a drop in interest rates that makes it “a very attractive time to go out with a bond issue,” said Brian Beattie, board president of the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District.

He also feels the project would be "a definite boost for the construction trades in the area.”

But some people wonder if now is the right time. Many businesses were restricted or shut down by the state for 1 ½ months to stem the spread of the coronavirus, and tens of thousands of people have filed unemployment claims with the state in recent weeks.

"This town has lots of issues that need to be addressed, and now with this whole virus, I mean, that just stacks a whole bunch of other priorities ahead of that playground," said lifelong Bismarck resident John Larson, 72.

The proposed project

Bismarck city commissioners in January voted unanimously to place the issue on the June ballot.