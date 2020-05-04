Supporters continue push for recreation complex, but some wonder if time is right

The coronavirus pandemic presents both concern and opportunity for backers of a proposed $114.5 million recreation center in Bismarck and the half-cent sales tax that would be used to pay for most of it.
The concern is that voters might cast ballots based on the current state of the economy. But with that downturn in the economy came a drop in interest rates that makes it “a very attractive time to go out with a bond issue,” said Brian Beattie, board president of the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District.
He also feels the project would be "a definite boost for the construction trades in the area.”
But some people wonder if now is the right time. Many businesses were restricted or shut down by the state for 1 ½ months to stem the spread of the coronavirus, and tens of thousands of people have filed unemployment claims with the state in recent weeks.
"This town has lots of issues that need to be addressed, and now with this whole virus, I mean, that just stacks a whole bunch of other priorities ahead of that playground," said lifelong Bismarck resident John Larson, 72.
The proposed project
Bismarck city commissioners in January voted unanimously to place the issue on the June ballot.
The Bismarck Parks and Recreation District has projected construction of the recreation center would cost about $114.5 million -- between a "low cost" estimate of $108 million and a projected "high cost" of $120 million. A feasibility study produced by a consulting firm recommended funding the complex with private donations and a new sales tax. The Parks and Recreation's capital campaign committee planned to attempt to raise 5% to 10% of the project's cost in private donations, according to a memo to city commissioners. The bond issue would be for $108 million.
A location has not been determined, Beattie said, but the majority of voters in surveys favored locations in the north and northeast areas of the city. The cost of land and infrastructure -- $3 million to $5 million -- is included in the $108 million that will be financed through bonds.
The district and supporters of the proposed facility want to use the half-cent sales tax to pay off the bonds over a 15-year period. The tax would be removed when the debt is paid.
Bismarck has a 1.5% total sales tax, which includes 1% regular sales tax and a half-cent for street construction projects in certain areas of the city. That’s 0.25% lower than Grand Forks, Minot and Mandan and 0.5% lower than Fargo.
A total of 7% in sales tax is currently collected on purchases in the city when state, city and county rates are calculated.
The facility as proposed would include a main building, a separate building to house an ice arena, and a courtyard in between. Included in the plan are a four-lane running and walking track, an adventure trail, six tennis courts, five indoor pickleball courts, a gymnastics facility, an indoor turf field, two full-size gymnasiums and four racquetball courts.
The nonprofit Missouri Valley Family YMCA, which also offers numerous recreation and fitness options, was involved in stakeholder meetings about the recreation center, according to Park District Executive Director Randy Bina. But the two organizations don't have any agreements about collaboration, according to Beattie.
YMCA officials have been silent about the project publicly. Numerous Tribune attempts to seek comment from Executive Director Bill Bauman by telephone, email and in person were unsuccessful.
Annual revenue from the recreation center is projected at $2.6 million. Annual expenses are expected to total $3.1 million. Expenses not covered by revenue would be paid through the parks and recreation budget.
Interest and taxes
While park district officials see low interest rates as a positive, the matter isn't a simple one, according to University of North Dakota economics professor David Flynn.
"The interest cost of any kind of finance proposal would be low now compared to potentially other times," he said. It's difficult to predict how long the low rates might last, but "it's not something that I would say you would guarantee would be available a year or more into the future."
Equally hard to predict is the economic recovery, which is a "completely unclear situation," Flynn said. Adding a sales tax can have a greater impact on those who have lost jobs or those who live on tight budgets.
"It's really difficult to make an assessment of which is the bigger effect -- the positive effect of financing or the negative effects of impacts on budgets," he said. "If people are buying less, the revenue stream will be lower."
Collection of the new sales tax wouldn’t start until September, 90 days after the June 9 vote, if voters favor of the project.
“We expect the economy to be rolling by then,” said Mike Motschenbacher, president of People Advocating for Recreation Complex or PARC365, a group supporting the proposed center. “We’re hoping people will see the big picture and the future.”
Deciding the issue
Motschenbacher thinks the recreation center would serve Bismarck for decades. He said he's been hearing comments for years about kids being left out of activities because facilities were full.
He’s seen it firsthand, too. His children are 16, 13, 12 and 9, and on one recent weekend he couldn’t find an open tennis court anywhere in the city. Several North Dakota cities have built recreation centers in recent years, Motschenbacher said, and Bismarck "is in the middle of the state and we don't have one."
“We just need to catch up with the rest of the state,” he said.
The project isn’t without its detractors, Beattie acknowledges. Many of the questions he’s fielded have dealt with concerns about sales tax and worries that revenue for schools, the city or Burleigh County could be impacted.
“It doesn’t put any of their projects in jeopardy,” Beattie said. The project has “been trimmed down,” he said, and is being planned in a way that allows for additions when the need arises as Bismarck grows.
But some residents, like Larson, see the timing as a potential problem.
Larson said he's "not against (the project) at all" but feels the city's infrastructure, homeless issues and law enforcement pay should rank above a rec center.
"For now, at least in this environment, there's other priorities," he said.
Parks and Recreation and PARC365 members discussed moving the vote to the November election but decided almost unanimously to keep it on the June ballot, according to Motschenbacher.
“We feel local issues need to be taken care of on the primary ballot,” he said. “We don’t want it muddled up in the national election.”
Ballots will be cast by mail since the state has decided not to use polling places during the pandemic. The process is easy and should increase voter turnout, Beattie said.
Whether that's good or bad for the project will be known June 9 when all of the ballots are counted.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
