Sunday storms bring rain, some damage

A string of thunderstorms on Sunday brought rain and some severe weather to central North Dakota, and more of the same could be in store this week, according to the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

Rainfall amounts in the Bismarck area on Sunday ranged from a third of an inch in Lincoln, a third to half an inch in most of Bismarck to two-thirds of an inch in Mandan, said meteorologist Megan Jones.

“We definitely got some much-needed rainfall, especially for the central part of the state,” Jones said.

The storm that swept through Bismarck produced a lightning strike that damaged a tree at a residence in south Bismarck. Pam Liebel, who lives on Sully Drive near Prairie Rose School in south Bismarck, said the strike “sounded like a dynamite explosion.”

“It shredded the bark right off,” she said. The ash tree -- about 40 feet from the house -- was hit just after 9 p.m. It’s the second time she and her husband have had a close call with lightning at that location. Another strike a few years ago took out a tree in front of the home and was much closer to the structure, where they’ve lived since 1994.