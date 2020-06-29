Sunday storms bring rain, some damage

A string of thunderstorms on Sunday brought rain and some severe weather to central North Dakota, and more of the same could be in store this week, according to the National Weather Service in Bismarck.
Rainfall amounts in the Bismarck area on Sunday ranged from a third of an inch in Lincoln, a third to half an inch in most of Bismarck to two-thirds of an inch in Mandan, said meteorologist Megan Jones.
“We definitely got some much-needed rainfall, especially for the central part of the state,” Jones said.
The storm that swept through Bismarck produced a lightning strike that damaged a tree at a residence in south Bismarck. Pam Liebel, who lives on Sully Drive near Prairie Rose School in south Bismarck, said the strike “sounded like a dynamite explosion.”
“It shredded the bark right off,” she said. The ash tree -- about 40 feet from the house -- was hit just after 9 p.m. It’s the second time she and her husband have had a close call with lightning at that location. Another strike a few years ago took out a tree in front of the home and was much closer to the structure, where they’ve lived since 1994.
“It’s time to move,” Liebel joked. There was no other damage to the property. The Liebels' above-ground swimming pool, about 20 feet from the tree, was spared.
"We're blessed to have the rain," Liebel said. "We certainly needed it."
Two-inch hail in the Center area between 7 and 7:30 p.m. was accompanied by 1.25 inches of rain, Jones said. There were reports of tornadoes near Breien but the service hadn’t received any reports of damage.
The storms followed a day of temperatures in the mid-90s and high humidity, conditions that are expected to lull a bit Tuesday then warm up again at week’s end. The temperature is forecast to be around 85 on Tuesday and Wednesday and there’s a chance of severe weather from Bismarck east to the James River Valley. Temperatures will rise to the low to mid-90s Thursday and Friday.
The Sunday rainfall in Bismarck brings the 2020 precipitation total to 2.7 inches, about 5.75 inches lower than normal. The city had received 10 inches of precipitation by this time last year, according to the weather service website. Bismarck has received 0.85 inch of rain in June, leaving the city more than 2 inches behind normal for the month.
