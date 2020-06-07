Summer camps cancel out of COVID-19 caution, impacting music, sports, church

The news that Elks Camp Grassick would not be open this summer caused a lot of tears for 15-year-old Katie Hardy, who was planning her third trip to the Lake Isabel facility in June.
“She loves it,” said Katie’s mother, Renee Hardy. “It’s the one thing she looks forward to all year long.”
The camp annually offers four sessions for young adults and two for adults with special needs. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted it and nearly all other summer camps across the state to cancel activities in an effort to avoid spreading the coronavirus, which causes the disease. The closures are affecting 4-H, athletic and fine arts camps, and the effects carry beyond the loss of simple recreational getaways.
Camp Grassick
It’s the first time in Camp Grassick’s 73-year history that there won’t be summer sessions, and Katie Hardy, who has a severe genetic chromosome disorder, severe anxiety and mild cerebral palsy, cherished the three weeks she got to spend there the last two years.
“It’s the one place that is her safe place,” Renee Hardy said. “She can be exactly who she is and doesn’t have to worry about anybody judging her.”
Dan Mimnaugh has been at the camp for 47 of those years and has spent 40 of them as camp director. The decision to close this year was discussed for some time and was made with the best interests of campers and staff in mind, he said.
“A lot of kids count on the camp and look forward to coming every summer,” Mimnaugh said. “It’s a disappointment for them, us and the staff.”
The staff includes 40 people -- cooks, maintenance workers, counselors and therapists -- and Camp Grassick relies on revenue from campers and donations to pay the bills. The pandemic has affected donations and fundraisers, but Mimnaugh said the camp has been able to tap into a trust fund to get by.
“We’re doing OK for this summer,” he said. “Any longer than that and we’ll be hurting a little bit.”
Music camp
Officials at the International Music Camp made the decision in early April to cancel its annual June and July sessions, a move that shuts the door for some 2,000 campers. The camp had taken a couple of hundred registrations by then. Everyone who signed up has been contacted about a refund, holding the deposit for next year or making a donation.
The facility at the International Peace Garden straddling the border north of Dunseith draws attendees from the U.S., Canada and 14 other countries.
“To bring them in from all around the world right now was not a safe choice,” Camp Director Christine Baumann said.
The closure strikes 180 teachers and faculty and 60 administrative staff, who were not offered contracts this year. Camper fees account for about 90% of the facility’s revenue, though some people designate donations for specific equipment and maintenance needs.
Instructors are working on classes that will be shared on social media -- free of charge -- between June 14 and July 31. Virtual lessons will never replace in-person instruction “but it’s a way to keep the spirit alive,” Baumann said, adding that the camp right now is “very quiet and kind of sad.”
“The IMC spirit is still very much alive,” she said, “just very spread out.”
This year would have been the camp’s 65th. It has 140,000 alumni.
4-H camps
The loss of hands-on instruction is an area of concern for Karla Meikle, 4-H Youth Development Extension Agent for Morton County. As many as 500 campers will miss out on that aspect as all 4-H summer camps were canceled in May. Still more 4-H participants won’t get the in-person judging of projects and livestock that county fairs – many of which have been canceled -- and the state fair offered.
A weekly virtual showmanship clinic started in April, and agents plan online leadership conferences and classes in calligraphy, photography, bird watching and sign language, Meikle said.
“We’re trying to reach youth and keep them interested, but it looks different,” Meikle said. “4-H is a lot of hands-on, and it’s proven that if you’re there and hands-on, you remember.”
Veteran 4-H participant Kourtney Schaff, 17, said she’ll miss the in-person interaction with judges. Her parents, Kelly and Martie Schaff, raise registered black Angus cattle on a ranch near St. Anthony, and Kourtney is preparing cattle for the few shows still scheduled in the coming weeks. She’s unsure if judges will approach contestants in the show ring due to social distancing guidelines.
“When you’re with the judge you have to have questions right off the bat,” she said. “You learn from what they’re saying.”
Kourtney, who’s earned a number of purple ribbons and medals over the years, said she loves to show cattle and compete. She’s concerned that the level of competition at shows might not be as high this year because contestants will stay away out of caution, adding that “it’s a shame” that the pandemic has caused so many cancellations.
“You meet people every time you go to a 4-H show or a camp,” she said, “and the experiences are a great opportunity.”
Many county agents are making efforts to provide youth with “some kind of achievement days,” Meikle said. It’s what has become known as a come-and-go or show-and-go format, in which projects are dropped off one day and judges are brought in on another.
Meikle hasn’t given up yet on two July events -- one a livestock camp and the other called Just Starting to Ride and Wish I Had a Horse -- which she said are always well-attended.
Sports camps
Athletic camps at Bismarck Public Schools have been deferred until July, said Dave Zittleman, director of student activities. Some organized outdoor conditioning sessions started this week with “a bunch of regulations,” he said, including limiting group size, keeping the same participants in groups each day and cleaning equipment during workouts.
The district hopes to start indoor conditioning sessions on June 15. Athletes will have to wear masks and have their temperatures taken before each session. The changes are “definitely a shock to a lot of people,” Zittleman said, but he added that it’s the same in Bismarck as it is in other parts of the country. He’s still hopeful COVID-19 restrictions will be reduced and camp activities can resume in July.
“We need to get back to what we’re used to,” he said.
As many as 700 high school boys could miss out on basketball camps at North Dakota State University this summer, and head men’s basketball coach Dave Richman said he and his staff will lose an opportunity, too.
The biggest camp draws 30 high school teams of 10 players each. It’s “a great evaluation tool,” Richman said, in that it offers him a way to see how an athlete handles himself as a player on the court and a young man in social situations such as the dorm and the dining room. He’s coached several players at the college level after seeing them at summer camps.
“We’re proud of the success we’ve had on the court based on the type of athletes we have off the court,” said Richman, who holds a 121-75 record after six seasons at NDSU. The camps also are a way to give back to “a wonderful community that supports us so well,” he said.
“For a lot of elementary campers, it’s a great way for us to return the favor,” he said. “They get to know the coaches, and they sign autographs at the end of camp.”
Richman said he appreciated the university’s administration and leadership for taking a wait-and-see approach and cancelling camps one at a time as they monitored the progress of the virus. Participants “have a pretty good understanding” of how the pandemic played into the cancellations, Richman said, but there are too many medical and social variables in play for him to know how future camps might be changed.
“I’ll leave that to the experts,” Richman said.
Church camps
Officials at church camps such as Camp Metigoshe are keeping an eye on expert recommendations too. The facility near Bottineau typically starts receiving campers in mid-June but pushed the 2020 opening back to early July.
"We're gearing up slowly and on a very modified basis," Camp Director Jon Halvorson said.
Cabins will be filled only to half capacity to allow for better distancing, which in turn means half as many campers on site.
"Camp will look different this year," Halvorson said.
About 38 employees are on hand this year -- about 75% of normal -- and the financial impact of the changes won't be known until summer's end. It's possible that some campers will back out at the last minute, and officials are committed to making registration fees "100% refundable," Halvorson said.
"If the parents aren't comfortable, we understand that," he said.
North Dakota's COVID-19 numbers are trending in a way "that makes it look highly likely that we'll be able to open" in early July, Halvorson said. Staff members in June will be busy creating digital content that can be used during camp sessions or in the event that the camp has to halt activities.
"The first and most important thing is to make sure it's a safe and healthy place," he said.
Looking ahead
Next year at Camp Grassick, Mimnaugh -- who Renee Hardy said is like a grandpa to Katie -- won't be around as the camp settles into a new normal. He plans to retire, something he wanted to do this year while camp was in session.
“That’s not going to work out,” Mimnaugh said.
He’ll hand the reins to Jennifer Hunt, assistant director for 10 years, who has been hired as the new director. The transition will be different than she anticipated since camps aren’t in session, but Mimnaugh “laid out good groundwork and set up a good program,” Hunt said.
She and staff will spend the summer on various paint and repair projects and “try to look at it positively,” she said, and next year “we’re hoping to go back into it better and stronger and ready to hit the ground running.”
