Substitute teachers in high demand as absences of close contacts take their toll on schools

Having enough substitute teachers ready to step into a classroom at a moment's notice has become especially crucial this year as coronavirus-related absences impact local school districts.

Substitute teachers are typically retired classroom teachers seeking a flexible gig at their former schools, or recent college graduates who are looking to get their foot in the door to find full-time work in a district. However, with older people at an elevated risk of serious complications or death from COVID-19, some of those older retirees aren’t planning to work this year.

Sonja Mahlum, 65, hadn’t subbed as much in recent years but would sometimes fill in for her former colleagues at Miller Elementary or other schools upon her retirement after 34 years of work in the district as a third grade teacher.

She recently accepted a temporary position taking COVID-19 phone calls for the state Department of Health, but she said she wasn’t planning to work in schools this year even before she took the new job. None of the friends she’d spoken to were planning to come back to sub this year, either.

“I’m too uneasy about the situation,” Mahlum said. “There’s just too many unknowns out there for me to even think about it. Somebody else can be the guinea pig.”