Substitute teachers in high demand as absences of close contacts take their toll on schools

Having enough substitute teachers ready to step into a classroom at a moment's notice has become especially crucial this year as coronavirus-related absences impact local school districts.
Substitute teachers are typically retired classroom teachers seeking a flexible gig at their former schools, or recent college graduates who are looking to get their foot in the door to find full-time work in a district. However, with older people at an elevated risk of serious complications or death from COVID-19, some of those older retirees aren’t planning to work this year.
Sonja Mahlum, 65, hadn’t subbed as much in recent years but would sometimes fill in for her former colleagues at Miller Elementary or other schools upon her retirement after 34 years of work in the district as a third grade teacher.
She recently accepted a temporary position taking COVID-19 phone calls for the state Department of Health, but she said she wasn’t planning to work in schools this year even before she took the new job. None of the friends she’d spoken to were planning to come back to sub this year, either.
“I’m too uneasy about the situation,” Mahlum said. “There’s just too many unknowns out there for me to even think about it. Somebody else can be the guinea pig.”
The district’s roster of substitute teachers numbered 361 as of Sept. 10, which was “about the same” as last year, but the need has increased this year with all of the coronavirus close contacts that have to quarantine, according to Stacey Geiger, Bismarck Public Schools human resources director.
Close contacts are defined as people who spend 15 minutes or more within 6 feet of a person infected with COVID-19. Contact tracers are tasked with interviewing people who tested positive for COVID-19 to determine who their close contacts were. Close contacts are required to quarantine because they might pass on the virus to others or become ill themselves.
Many substitutes are shared between the Bismarck and Mandan school districts, which both pay $130 per day for substitute teachers to work for about seven hours. Both districts use the Absent Management software system to place substitute teachers in classrooms each morning before school starts. If a vacancy remains, teachers will help each other out by filling in during their prep periods, Geiger said.
The district hired 55 “long-term” substitutes this year who are designated to a particular school and can step into any classroom as needed on a daily basis. Schools without any teacher absences on a particular day can send their long-term subs to other schools that have a need, Geiger said.
The district had funding to hire 11 more long-term subs, but “we just can’t find them right now,” Bismarck Superintendent Jason Hornbacher said during a school board meeting Monday.
Bismarck Public Schools would “gladly” hire more substitutes as contact tracing continues to knock students and staff out of schools, Geiger said. Hornbacher said he’s watching the number of close contacts “very closely” as the school plans to phase into full-time in-person learning at the elementary level.
Close contacts are currently outnumbering positive cases by nearly 9-to-1 at Bismarck Public Schools and 6-to-1 at Mandan Public Schools.
As of Sunday, Bismarck Public Schools had identified 16 students and 10 staff members who had tested positive for COVID-19, with another 203 students and 30 staff members in quarantine as close contacts. Mandan Superintendent Mike Bitz on Tuesday said that the district had 10 students and two staff members who tested positive for COVID-19, with another 63 students and 12 staff members who are considered close contacts.
Teachers who are in quarantine but are not sick can still “telework” from home using Zoom, but that still requires another teacher or instructional aide to be physically present in the classroom to watch students, Geiger said.
Certain substitutes could previously work in the same classroom for no more than 10 consecutive days. Gov. Doug Burgum recently signed an executive order to eliminate that limit.
The executive order helps school districts by allowing a substitute to cover the entirety of a teacher’s 14-day quarantine period if they were a close contact, according to Geiger.
The district may turn to instructional aides, also known as paraprofessionals, to help with substitute shortages if the issue worsens, Geiger said.
Teachers and other staff have done “a really great job” of being flexible with filling in for each other so far, but “keeping them all here is the big piece,” she said.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
