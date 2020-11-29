Students to study with solar panels at Career Academy

“We want them to know about the different types of jobs that are out there,” he said.

Previous classes have included solar energy in the curriculum, but the panels will take the learning up a notch, Schumacher said. At some point, he hopes to have a former student who has worked in solar come in to talk to students.

Schumacher said he too is getting up to speed on the technology. He spent time earlier this month asking questions of Ryan Roe, owner of Missouri-based Green Leaf Solar, as Roe worked on the inverter. The company installed the solar array, which was funded by a $92,000 federal grant administered through the North Dakota Department of Commerce’s state energy program.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The panels extend 142 feet in length and are stacked about 16 feet high. They face south toward the sun as it moves from east to west throughout the day. The array is tilted 30 degrees below horizontal to better harness the sun’s power given the site’s northern latitude and to accommodate North Dakota winters.

“After a big snow, hopefully what’ll happen is the snow slides down,” Roe said.

The panels end a foot or so above ground, giving any snow that falls a bit of space to pile up once it slides to the bottom.