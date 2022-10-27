Strike Force seizes drugs, weapons, vehicles in Aug. effort

North Dakota law enforcement agencies seized more than 50 pounds of illegal drugs during a joint detail of the American Governors’ Border Strike Force.

Officers from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and State and Local Intelligence Center seized $26,000 in cash, a pound of cocaine, 26 pounds of marijuana, 16 ½ pounds of methamphetamine, and nearly 8 pounds of fentanyl during the late-August effort. They also seized eight vehicles and nine illegal firearms, and recovered one stolen vehicle.

Gov. Doug Burgum in April signed a memorandum of understanding with two dozen other governors to create the strike force. Its aim is to disrupt and dismantle transnational crime organizations, and combat human trafficking and drug smuggling activities, according to the governor’s office.