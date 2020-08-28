Streets, park dedicated to North Dakota National Guard soldiers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The streets in a housing development east of Bismarck were dedicated Friday in honor of North Dakota National Guard soldiers who died in the Global War on Terror.

Streets in the Clear Sky Addition will be named after the 14 fallen soldiers, said Matt Geiger of Geiger Construction and Development. The development in the future will be home to Heroes Park, a public facility that will include a monument to the soldiers.

Geiger has been involved in other developments in the past and each has had a theme, he said. He’s a National Guard veteran, and a photo from his days in basic training brought about the inspiration for the Clear Sky theme. His wife and partners liked the idea, as did city and park officials.

“We get to do what we do every day because of the people who served,” Geiger said. “This is one more way to show respect.”

Geiger sought input from the National Guard before putting the idea into action. Army Survivors Outreach Services Coordinator Sara Blazek coordinated communications between Geiger and the families of the soldiers.

“They were very receptive to it,” she said.