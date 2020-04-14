Street work begins Wednesday on 43rd Avenue Northeast in north Bismarck

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The reconstruction for the 43rd Avenue Northeast corridor from Washington Street to State Street begins Wednesday in Bismarck with workers from Northern Improvement Company stripping the topsoil from the north ditch. The work will have no effect on traffic.

On Monday, 43rd Avenue Northeast between Washington Street and Normandy Street will be closed to through traffic as crews remove asphalt from the roadway. The Normandy Street intersection will remain open for north and southbound traffic. The work is expected to last a couple of months.

Once the corridor reconstruction project is completed from Washington Street to State Street, 43rd Avenue Northeast will be a five-lane roadway with a raised median, a 10-foot-wide shared-use path on the north side of the street and a six-foot-wide sidewalk on the south side of the street.

