Street sweeping resumes in Bismarck

Bismarck Street Department crews are resuming street sweeping.

Sweeping is done Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting. A schedule of areas can be found at https://bismarcknd.gov/248/Street-Cleaning.

Street sweeping removes dirt and debris that builds up over winter, along with metals and petroleum products that accumulate on streets and can wash into local watersheds.

People in an area being swept should move parked vehicles and trailers from streets, and keep children away from operations. Motorists are urged to use caution because of stones and other flying debris and because dust can reduce visibility. Residents should not rake sand or debris from the boulevard into the street. They also should not rake or blow leaves or grass into the street, as that can plug the storm water system.

