Strasburg man sentenced for 2019 airborne crash

A Strasburg man who caused an airborne crash off Interstate 94 in the Bismarck area that injured a passenger was sentenced Thursday to 1 ½ years on probation.

Chozey Schumacher, 25, under the terms of an agreement with prosecutors pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment in the 2019 case. Schumacher was originally charged with criminal vehicular injury. He and a passenger, Stacey Shaw, were taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash. Shaw was later transferred to a Fargo hospital.

A charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle was dismissed. Schumacher was staying with the owner of the vehicle but took it without permission, police said.

Schumacher was driving a 2003 Dodge Durango that went into the south ditch of the interstate, flew over River Road and landed near the Lewis and Clark Riverboat Landing, authorities said. The vehicle came to rest about 200 feet away -- two-thirds the length of a football field -- and about 40 feet below -- four times the height of a basketball hoop.

