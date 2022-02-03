Stenehjem remembered for life of service; hundreds mourn longest-serving attorney general

Hundreds of people gathered at the Bismarck Event Center on Thursday to say goodbye to Wayne Stenehjem, North Dakota's longest-serving attorney general and a man who spent more than 40 years in elected office.

Stenehjem, 68, died unexpectedly last Friday following his hospitalization after being found unresponsive at his home in Bismarck that morning. A cause of death has not been announced.

Ceremonies to honor Stenehjem began Wednesday, when dignitaries and mourners gathered to receive and view his casket at the state Capitol, where it lied in state in Memorial Hall.

It was brought to the Event Center on Thursday morning in a procession that involved nearly 150 vehicles -- most of them law enforcement vehicles from across North Dakota, all with lights flashing. The line snaked down State Street, around the Capitol mall loop and down Seventh Street to the center, where seating for 1,500 people had been prepared, according to city spokeswoman Gloria David.

Sister Peggy Stenehjem-Titus gave the eulogy for “a man who has always seemed bigger than life to me.” She said her brother taught her the importance of integrity, honesty and strong moral principles.

“It is clear to me that part of his philosophy of life was to live with integrity, a commitment to live honestly, to say what he meant, to have his words mean something, to share his vision, and to treat others, even political rivals, with dignity and respect, even when he wasn’t always afforded the same consideration," she said.

"He always stayed true to himself, and when he was dragged through the mud, he did not reciprocate," Stenehjem-Titus said. "He instead continued to respond with the integrity that has always directed his life. Such an important lesson for me -- and I think for all of us -- to carry forward."

Mourners gathered inside the Event Center, signing guestbooks and picking up Tootsie Rolls and Smarties along with funeral programs. Stenehjem was known to keep the candies in his office, and he handed them out during campaign parades.

Photos of the attorney general, his family and others close to him surrounded a table with mementos. Among the many items was a watch bearing his name, a North Dakota Century Code book, a University of North Dakota School of Law shirt and an old North Dakota license plate that reads "UND," his alma mater.

Honor guards from numerous agencies helped direct people inside. Dozens of colorful floral arrangements adorned a stage where loved ones were to speak.

Former North Dakota Attorney General Bob Wefald called it "a remarkable tribute." He met Stenehjem through Republican Party circles in the early 1970s.

"He ran the office well as attorney general," he said.

Becky Thrall was one of many people in attendance who works in the attorney general's office. The software development manager said Stenehjem's death has been a shock, but the office is trying to continue on.

"Wayne was always proud of the work we did for the state in keeping North Dakota safe," she said. "That's what we've been doing."

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., a former governor, paid tribute to Stenehjem’s longstanding service through a statement for the Congressional Record. Hoeven was unable to attend the funeral due to a positive COVID-19 test.

“I am grateful for our time together, both as colleagues and as friends,” the senator said. “He will be greatly missed and remembered well for the meaningful legacy he has left behind.”

Life of service

Stenehjem was first elected attorney general in 2000. Late last year he announced plans to retire when his term concluded at the end of this year. He intended to spend more time with his wife, Beth, traveling, bicycling and being involved with charitable organizations.

Stenehjem served in the state House of Representatives from 1976-80 and in the state Senate from 1980-2000, representing a Grand Forks district.

He made a bid for governor in 2016, and though he won the GOP endorsement, he lost the Republican primary to former software executive Doug Burgum.

Brother Allan Stenehjem told the Tribune his brother had no known health issues that might have caused his hospitalization, and that his brother's condition was not related to COVID-19. Wayne Stenehjem had said in December that he was in good health and was "not in any way hampered."

Stenehjem in December said combating illegal drugs was a top challenge of his tenure.

He counted accomplishments in securing the $30 million settlement from the 1985 Mandan diesel spill, establishing the 24/7 sobriety program for people convicted of subsequent DUIs, establishing the state crime lab, and improving the training of state crime bureau agents.

He cited other achievements in establishing the prescription drug take-back program, developing a human trafficking commission he chairs, upholding state open records and meetings laws as an "ardent supporter," advancing new natural gas flaring goals, creating his "extraordinary places" initiative for minimizing environmental impacts from oil and gas drilling, and enhancing the special prosecution unit of his office, which assists in serious drug, homicide and sexual assault cases.

“It would be easy to think that for him, his passion was politics," Stenehjem-Titus said. "But I really think that the political road was simply an avenue that allowed him to help make things better for people in the state of North Dakota. To be of service seemed to be a driving force, whether it be on the big stage of government, or contacting a student who wanted information about Peru.” The governor will appoint someone to serve out the remainder of Stenehjem's term. Republican former U.S. Attorney and former Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley is the only candidate to announce a bid for attorney general in the 2022 election. North Dakota's last statewide elected official who died in office was U.S. Sen. Quentin Burdick, D-N.D., in 1992. (Check back for updates.)

