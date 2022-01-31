Stenehjem funeral to be broadcast live; flags to fly at half-staff until sunset Thursday

Funeral services for North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem will be broadcast live on KFYR-TV.

Stenehjem, 68, died Friday following his hospitalization after being found unresponsive that morning at his home in Bismarck. A cause of death has not been made public.

His funeral is set for 11 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center Exhibit Hall. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday in Memorial Hall of the state Capitol. Both events are open to the public.

A live broadcast of the funeral will be available on all statewide NBC stations, and livestreamed on KFYR-TV's Facebook page and at yournewsleader.com.

Cremation will take place after the service. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to continue flying the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset on Thursday. He encourages residents to do the same at their homes and businesses in honor of Stenehjem.

The attorney general's office will be closed to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday so employees can attend the funeral. The office will reopen on Friday.

Stenehjem, who had served as attorney general since 2001, had announced in December his plans to retire after his term ends Dec. 31, 2022, so he could spend time with his wife, travel, bicycle and be involved with charitable organizations.

The state's longest-serving attorney general said at the time that he was in good health and was "not in any way hampered."

He served in the state House of Representatives from 1976-80 and in the state Senate from 1980-2000 before his election to attorney general.

Stenehjem in December cited a number of accomplishments during his more than 40 years in elected office, including combating illegal drugs, establishing the state crime lab, developing a human trafficking commission and advancing new natural gas flaring goals.

Stenehjem is the first statewide elected official to die in office since U.S. Sen. Quentin Burdick, D-N.D., in 1992. Burgum will appoint a successor to serve out the remainder of Stenehjem's term. Republican former U.S. Attorney and former Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley is the only candidate to announce a bid for attorney general in the 2022 election.

In lieu of flowers, Stenehjem's family suggests donations be made to Northern Lights Council Boy Scouts of America, Bismarck State College Foundation, the Abused Adult Resource Center, UND’s Christus Rex Lutheran Campus Ministry or another charity.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

