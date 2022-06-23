State's attorney files state charges against Rouse after federal sentencing

A Bismarck man sentenced earlier this week to 30 years in federal prison for numerous child sex crimes is now charged with nine sex offenses at the state level, court records show.

Dawson Rouse, 23, faces possible 20-year sentences on each of five felony sexual assault charges. He is further charged with felony solicitation of a minor and three misdemeanor counts of corruption of a minor, according to court documents.

The state charges stem from an investigation that started in April 2020. Authorities say Rouse, sometimes posing as a minor, arranged to meet girls as young as 13 after friending them on the social media platform Snapchat. Some of the meetings led to sexual encounters in which the girls reported Rouse pulled their hair, scratched them and choked them.

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced Rouse to 30 years in prison followed by 30 years on supervised release. Rouse in 2020 was indicted under federal jurisdiction, and in 2021 he entered into a plea agreement. He was sentenced on 15 counts of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity and six counts of receipt of child pornography. Other charges in the 40-count indictment were dismissed.

Rouse faced state charges earlier, but Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer dismissed them when he was federally indicted. Under federal law, he would not have been able to appear in state court to answer the charges. Lawyer said previously she would refile the state charges after the federal case was finished.

An attorney isn’t listed for Rouse for the state charges.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

