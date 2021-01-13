 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Supreme Court upholds murder, child abuse conviction

State Supreme Court upholds murder, child abuse conviction

{{featured_button_text}}

Sufficient evidence was presented to support the verdict of a man convicted last February of killing his infant daughter, the North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled.

A jury convicted Jose Rivera-Reiffel, 24, on murder and child abuse charges for causing the injuries that killed the 3-month-old girl. He was sentenced in August to life in prison without parole.

He appealed the conviction, saying authorities never determined who caused the injuries. Investigators narrowed their search to two people – Rivera-Rieffel and the child’s mother – but decided only that the mother could not have caused the injuries, Rivera-Rieffel’s attorney Benjamin Pulkrabek said in written arguments.

Rivera-Rieffel was the only person with the child on the night of April 18, 2018, when the injuries occurred, and the only person who could have caused them, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer argued.

The baby died eight days after she was taken to a Bismarck emergency room for treatment of multiple head injuries.

Rivera-Rieffel

Rivera-Rieffel

 PROVIDED
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rabbi Yonah Grossman leads menorah lighting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News