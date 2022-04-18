State Supreme Court upholds child sex crime conviction

The North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Bismarck man sent to prison for raping an infant and giving her a venereal disease.

A Burleigh County jury in May 2021 found Paxton Heywood, 23, guilty of a sex crime that carried a possible 20-year sentence. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years on supervised probation, and must also register as a sex offender.

Heywood in his appeal to the state Supreme Court argued that the lower court was wrong to allow prosecutors to amend the charging information in the days before the trial. He also argued the jury did not have sufficient evidence to convict him.

The justices disagreed, and affirmed the lower court’s ruling and the jury’s verdict, saying "substantial evidence exists that could allow a jury to draw a reasonable inference in favor of conviction."

Heywood was charged in 2019 after an adult family member reported the child's venereal disease diagnosis to police.

Heywood last week pleaded guilty to two sex crimes authorities say took place several years ago. Authorities say he raped and inappropriately touched a young girl numerous times in 2013.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig ordered a presentence investigation, court documents show. Each count carries a possible 20-year prison sentence. The sentencing date was not immediately scheduled.

