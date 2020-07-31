State Supreme Court revives defamation lawsuit filed by fired Bismarck police officer

Krile sued Lawyer in state court in March 2019. She alleged that Lawyer defamed her by providing information to Donlin, the labor department, the licensing Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, and the city of Lincoln.

Lawyer countered that any disclosures she made or was accused of making were under the scope of her official duties or were otherwise “privileged communications” protected by law. She asked that the case be dismissed, and Southeast District Judge Troy LeFevre last fall ruled in her favor. Krile appealed.

The Supreme Court ruled in Lawyer’s favor as far as information given to the labor department. Justices said it’s unclear whether communications to Donlin and the licensing board were proper, and that the matter of disclosures to a Lincoln official hadn’t even been addressed by the lower court. They ordered LeFevre to sort out those three matters.

Krile attorney Lynn Boughey told the Tribune in a statement that “We are very pleased that the North Dakota Supreme Court has recognized that prosecutors are not above the law.