State Supreme Court hears criminal, civil arguments over Burgum executive order

Gov. Doug Burgum went beyond his authority when he issued an executive order halting cosmetologists from working for 1 ½ months during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, a Mandan attorney argued Monday before the state Supreme Court.
“He stepped in and became the equivalent of the state health officer without the statutory authority,” attorney Lynn Boughey argued.
Attorneys for the state countered that the governor has the duty to minimize the effects of emergencies and disasters, and that Burgum acted within his authority when he issued the order.
Boughey represents Kari Riggin, a cosmetologist who operates a salon inside Minot's Somerset Court assisted living facility, in both criminal and civil lawsuits pertaining to the executive order. Riggin was cited in April for failing to comply with Burgum’s late-March order restricting or closing food and drink businesses, fitness centers and personal care services to stem the spread of the coronavirus. North Central District Judge Richard Hagar on Sept. 30 denied Riggin's request to dismiss the case. She pleaded guilty to the infraction and paid a $100 fine but reserved the right to appeal.
In her appeal she argued the governor did not have the authority to issue the order. Boughey also argued on her behalf that the order was unconstitutional because it was too broad and denied her right to work.
Somerset provides Riggin with the salon location at no cost. Somerset residents are her only clients.
Burgum’s order “created an absurd result” because it presented a more dangerous situation for Somerset residents, Boughey said. The services Riggin offered were more safely performed in the salon than in a resident’s apartment because the facility is better equipped, he said. The order also violated Riggin’s right to work, he maintained.
“Shutting down any profession or any business is beyond the governor’s authority,” Boughey said.
The nonessential nature of what Riggin was doing violated the executive order, attorney Ethan Lee argued on behalf of the state. People have a right to work but it’s not a fundamental right, he said. Preservation of life is one of the most important government functions and it’s an exception that overrides certain other rights, he maintained, adding that the governor had the authority to control people coming and going from places such as salons during a time of emergency.
The order was not overbroad because it treated all the state’s cosmetologists and barbers the same, Lee added.
“In this instance there were two people coming in close contact with each other, and under the executive order that wasn’t permissible,” he said.
The salon is one of several Somerset amenities pitched to prospective clients, Boughey argued when the civil matter was before the panel. Somerset was harmed by Burgum’s order because the closure of the salon represented a breach of contract between the facility and its residents, he said.
The civil suit was filed before the order was lifted. South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen dismissed it on Sept. 1.
The main issue in the civil matter is whether the government’s power to protect public safety in an emergency is strictly up to the Legislature, said James Nicolai, the attorney for Burgum and Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke. The governor has the ability and the duty to minimize the adverse affects of a disaster or emergency, Nicolai said, and he urged the justices not to put that authority in a legislative box.
“The Legislature’s not always in session,” Nicolai said. “Sometimes emergencies require quick responses by the government.”
All orders issued were done in consultation with the state health officer, Nicolai added.
The executive order itself is the issue, not the closing of the salon, Boughey said. If the governor has the power to shut down any business, or every business in the state, the issue “has significant interest to everybody who runs any type of business,” he said.
The justices will rule later on both matters.
