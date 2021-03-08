State Supreme Court hears criminal, civil arguments over Burgum executive order

Somerset provides Riggin with the salon location at no cost. Somerset residents are her only clients.

Burgum’s order “created an absurd result” because it presented a more dangerous situation for Somerset residents, Boughey said. The services Riggin offered were more safely performed in the salon than in a resident’s apartment because the facility is better equipped, he said. The order also violated Riggin’s right to work, he maintained.

“Shutting down any profession or any business is beyond the governor’s authority,” Boughey said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The nonessential nature of what Riggin was doing violated the executive order, attorney Ethan Lee argued on behalf of the state. People have a right to work but it’s not a fundamental right, he said. Preservation of life is one of the most important government functions and it’s an exception that overrides certain other rights, he maintained, adding that the governor had the authority to control people coming and going from places such as salons during a time of emergency.

The order was not overbroad because it treated all the state’s cosmetologists and barbers the same, Lee added.