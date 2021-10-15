 Skip to main content
State Supreme Court denies Brickle-Hicks appeal in murder case
121617-nws-court.jpg

Morris Brickle-Hicks speaks to the family of Misty Coffelt at his sentencing in December 2017 in district court in Bismarck. Brickle-Hicks, shown with attorney James Loraas, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder, which occurred in April 2016.

 Tom Stromme

A district court judge was right to deny a post-conviction review for a man found guilty of fatally stomping a woman in Bismarck in 2016, the North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled.

Morris Brickle-Hicks failed to show the trial representation he received from attorney James Loraas “fell below an objective standard or that he was prejudiced” by Loraas’ performance, the justices wrote.

The panel on Thursday unanimously affirmed a district court ruling in which a judge denied post-conviction relief for Brickle-Hicks. A Burleigh County jury in September 2017 convicted him of brutally assaulting 40-year-old Misty Coffelt, hiding her body and leaving her to die behind a store in south Bismarck.

Brickle-Hicks was sentenced in December 2017 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was 35 at the time.

Brickle-Hicks in 2018 lost a separate appeal to the state Supreme Court, unsuccessfully arguing that certain evidence in his case should have been suppressed.

