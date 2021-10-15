State Supreme Court denies Brickle-Hicks appeal in murder case

A district court judge was right to deny a post-conviction review for a man found guilty of fatally stomping a woman in Bismarck in 2016, the North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled.

Morris Brickle-Hicks failed to show the trial representation he received from attorney James Loraas “fell below an objective standard or that he was prejudiced” by Loraas’ performance, the justices wrote.

The panel on Thursday unanimously affirmed a district court ruling in which a judge denied post-conviction relief for Brickle-Hicks. A Burleigh County jury in September 2017 convicted him of brutally assaulting 40-year-old Misty Coffelt, hiding her body and leaving her to die behind a store in south Bismarck.

Brickle-Hicks was sentenced in December 2017 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was 35 at the time.

Brickle-Hicks in 2018 lost a separate appeal to the state Supreme Court, unsuccessfully arguing that certain evidence in his case should have been suppressed.

