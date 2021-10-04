State Street longboarder charged in cop video incident

A Mandan man has been charged with resisting arrest in an August longboarding incident that led to the reprimand of a Bismarck police officer.

Seth Voegele, 32, has been ordered to appear in court at a later date, court documents show. Resisting arrest is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $3,000 fine. Voegele declined comment to the Tribune.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His Aug. 26 arrest was captured on home security video and posted on social media. Officers saw him riding a longboard -- a larger version of a skateboard meant for cruising and turning at higher speeds -- in the southbound lane of State Street, which is illegal. An officer initiated a traffic stop, and Voegele allegedly tried to walk away and later scuffled with police when they tried to detain him.

Officer Mark Muscha can be heard cursing at Voegele during the arrest and asking “Bro, do you want to fight?” -- which a department spokesman said was a question and not a challenge. An internal investigation resulted in Muscha receiving a verbal reprimand. Muscha’s work history included no prior issues and nothing permanent will be in his file, the department said.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Voegele or the date of his court appearance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1