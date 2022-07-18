State prison inmates see benefits of young adult housing unit

A new dedicated housing unit for younger inmates of the North Dakota State Penitentiary seeks to better prepare them for life outside of prison.

The initiative began with the goals of helping people rehabilitate and to reduce the number of people who are reincarcerated, said Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Director Dave Krabbenhoft. The program involves mentors and staff modeling positive behaviors and attitudes.

"Approximately 97% of the people that we have are going to be released in three years, so it makes sense for us to try something so not so many people return to us," Krabbenhoft said. "Right now our recidivism rates are about 40%, which is too high. It's not something that we are satisfied with."

The housing unit, designed for inmates between the ages 18 and 25, gives people such as Ikenna Anugwom more resources, people to look up to and a sense of community. The young adults live with one another and older inmates who were selected to be mentors. There are around 14 mentors and 45 mentees living in the unit.

Anugwom is serving a sentence at the penitentiary for aggravated assault, terrorizing and conspiracy to commit burglary charges. The 21-year-old said the new housing unit is comfortable: he gets more time out of his cell, a chance to bond with other residents and a nicer mattress -- a personal highlight.

Anugwom said staying in the new unit is "a lot better" than staying in general population. He enjoys interacting with mentors and other residents his age who also want to better themselves. He said it is like being "free but not free."

"It's better living," he said. "It feels more like a brotherhood instead of just everybody for themselves."

The housing unit and a communal space was designed by residents and Corrections and Rehabilitation staff members in collaboration with architectural firm Mass Design. It will focus on creating a more restorative environment for residents, Krabbenhoft said. To accomplish this, the unit got a fresh coat of paint and was filled with wooden furniture made by the prison-based Rough Rider Industries. Krabbenhoft said the wooden furniture helps make the facility feel softer and more welcoming compared to the stainless steel that is typically used.

Benjamin Billups, who is serving time for various drug-related charges, lives in the young adult unit and is Anugwom's mentor. He said compared to his other prison experiences over the last 15 years, the new unit feels more humane. He jokingly described it as the "Ritz-Carlton in the NDSP."

"They treat us more like humans than inmates -- we’re actually residents now," he said. "We work hand-in-hand with the staff so it's a much smoother and easier transition back to the community."

Billups said for him, applying for the mentor position was a chance to make a positive impact on others. As a mentor, he gets to share his knowledge and experiences in resident classes and form positive relationships with his mentees. Billups said he and Anugwom, who he said is now like a nephew to him, get to hang out together often.

Mentor-taught classes include current events, Spanish, native language and culture, self-betterment, mental health and a writing class led by Billups.

"I’m trying to use my skills in a positive way instead of tearing down my community," Billups said. "I will be 40 years old this year and I've just spent so much time doing negative things that when this opportunity presented itself, I thought I might as well try it out and it has opened my eyes to a new version of the world."

Both Billups and Anugwom agreed that the housing initiative is beneficial for the young inmates, who they say will now have the needed skills to transition back into their communities in a productive way.

Krabbenhoft said the housing unit, which opened in May, was a collaboration with Restoring Promise, an initiative of the MILPA Collective and the Vera Institute of Justice. He said the department sees the initiative as a step forward in the right direction.

"We can instill a sense of community and give people the opportunity to interact with dignity and respect in our facilities," Krabbenhoft said. "We just felt that that would be a safer environment to operate, not only for our residents, but also our staff and ultimately our community when people leave."