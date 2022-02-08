State Museum draws a blank on sign's missing letters

Repeated vandalism has led the state to replace letters of the sign for the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum, and the state's top facilities manager cautions against taking the new letters.

"It will be much more difficult to remove the letters. I do not recommend you attempt to do so," Facilities Management Director John Boyle said. He did not elaborate.

The state is spending $16,530 from its Capitol building fund to replace the sign's letters after eight letters were taken in three separate incidents last year, Boyle said. Two letters were found in trees on the Capitol grounds. The rest weren't recovered.

The State Historical Society of North Dakota approved of the new letters, which are being manufactured and will be installed within 30 days, Boyle said Monday.

No one has been apprehended in connection with the missing letters, according to North Dakota Highway Patrol Sgt. Wade Kadrmas. The patrol handles security on the Capitol grounds.

The Patrol put in place extra security measures last year in response to the missing letters.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.