State moves to dismiss murder charge tied to Bismarck man's death; other charges remain

The state doesn’t have enough evidence to prove Earl Howard shot a Bismarck man in 2019 and must dismiss the murder charge against him, the prosecuting attorney said in court documents filed Tuesday.

Other charges including murder conspiracy aren't affected. That count carries the same potential punishment as a murder charge.

Howard in January 2020 was charged with murder and murder conspiracy, arson and arson conspiracy, and evidence tampering in the death of Chad Entzel, 42, of Bismarck. Co-defendant Nikkisue Entzel, 40, Chad Entzel's wife, also was charged with murder conspiracy, arson conspiracy and evidence tampering conspiracy.

Howard and Nikkisue Entzel were arrested in January 2020. Chad Entzel’s body was found Jan. 2 when emergency workers responded to a call of a house fire in northeast Bismarck. An autopsy showed he died of gunshot wounds.

An evaluation of the firearm did not reveal evidence as to which defendant shot Chad Entzel, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said in a motion to dismiss. Without that evidence, the state can’t corroborate Nikkisue Entzel’s statement that Howard shot Chad Entzel.

“As the state has no evidence other than the co-defendant’s statements, the State cannot prove the charge at this time,” Lawyer said.