State health officials to mull coronavirus risk level changes in some North Dakota counties

Gov. Doug Burgum's administration is considering raising coronavirus risk levels in some North Dakota counties, after months of remaining at "low risk" statewide amid rising cases of COVID-19 in July and August.
The state reached a record 1,784 active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 405 in Burleigh County and 94 in neighboring Morton County.
Burgum announced no changes to the green-colored, low risk level, but said his administration plans to work with local officials in several counties "about potential moves to yellow next week" on a county-by-county basis.
"I want to apply very targeted and very local decision making as we think about changing any risk levels," he said.
Yellow represents a moderate risk level. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings to schools.
Changing risk levels in counties next week is "not definite," Burgum said.
"It's always been on the table, but maybe it's moving to the front of the table. We'll take a look and see how the numbers go the next week," he said.
He pointed to higher case counts in North Dakota's high-population counties of Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, Morton, Stark and Ward, which have 76% of the state's active cases.
"The distribution of cases goes from none to almost none to hundreds, depending on which counties you're in," Burgum said.
He said nothing "really changed dramatically" that led to the decision to review some counties' risk levels, but health officials have been closely watching results of universities' back-to-school coronavirus testing.
"We feel good about where we are but we don't like, necessarily, the direction we're going," the governor said.
His administration also will review the 11 criteria of the different risk levels.
Burgum also said that 56% of North Dakota's 10,467 COVID-19 diagnoses since the pandemic emerged have been of people who were asymptomatic when tested -- most of them ages 20-39.
Lost Wages Assistance
North Dakota on Wednesday submitted an application for the Lost Wages Assistance Program authorized earlier this month by President Donald Trump, allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to use up to $44 billion in disaster funds to replace lost wages.
The payment assistance follows the July 31 expiration of federal pandemic unemployment benefits of $600 per work. Congress was unable to reach agreement for extending or replacing the aid.
Eligible claimants must have been unemployed the first three weeks of August due to the pandemic. Burgum said the federal funding would cover about 17,600 North Dakota claimants, at about $15 million, before running out. The assistance offers $300 a week for three weeks for those eligible.
Burgum anticipates quick approval of North Dakota's application, with payments to go out by mid-September.
New cases
North Dakota's Department of Health on Wednesday reported 238 COVID-19 diagnoses in 34 counties.
Burleigh added 64 new cases Wednesday; Morton added 12.
Burleigh leads the state in active cases, at 405. Close behind is Grand Forks County, with 388 active cases. Cass, home to Fargo, has 176; Ward, home to Minot, has 153; and Stark, home to Dickinson has 144.
Total cases in North Dakota since the pandemic emerged total 10,467. Recoveries total 8,545.
State and private labs processed 4,446 tests reported Wednesday. More than 195,100 people have been tested, or about one in four North Dakotans, totaling 442,896 tests. Many people are tested more than twice.
Fifty-three people remained hospitalized Wednesday, out of 525 total. Seventeen people of those currently hospitalized were in intensive care beds.
State health officials have reported 138 total deaths of people with COVID-19, at least 113 of which were caused by the coronavirus. No new deaths were reported Wednesday.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
For more information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
