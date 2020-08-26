State health officials to mull coronavirus risk level changes in some North Dakota counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Doug Burgum's administration is considering raising coronavirus risk levels in some North Dakota counties, after months of remaining at "low risk" statewide amid rising cases of COVID-19 in July and August.

The state reached a record 1,784 active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 405 in Burleigh County and 94 in neighboring Morton County.

Burgum announced no changes to the green-colored, low risk level, but said his administration plans to work with local officials in several counties "about potential moves to yellow next week" on a county-by-county basis.

"I want to apply very targeted and very local decision making as we think about changing any risk levels," he said.

Yellow represents a moderate risk level. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings to schools.

Changing risk levels in counties next week is "not definite," Burgum said.

"It's always been on the table, but maybe it's moving to the front of the table. We'll take a look and see how the numbers go the next week," he said.