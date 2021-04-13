State closes bridge over I-94 after decking, beams damaged

The North Dakota Department of Transportation closed a bridge over Interstate 94 east of Bismarck after it was damaged by a passing vehicle sometime Monday morning.

The Highway Patrol by 1:30 p.m. had located an over-height vehicle that had struck the 80th Street Northeast bridge, Sgt. Travis Skar said. No other details were immediately available. The investigation was continuing.

The bridge was damaged when a westbound vehicle passed under it, said Justin Schulz, Burleigh County Highway Department account manager.

“Something hit the underside of the bridge, causing damage to the beams and bridge decking,” he said.

The bridge crosses Interstate 94 about a mile south of 43rd Avenue Northeast and 2 miles north of Highway 10. The damage was significant enough that the Transportation Department closed the bridge until it can be inspected. The department will then decide if the bridge should be repaired or replaced, Schulz said.

