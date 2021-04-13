 Skip to main content
State closes bridge over I-94 after decking, beams damaged; semitrailer driver cited
State closes bridge over I-94 after decking, beams damaged; semitrailer driver cited

The underside of the Interstate 94 bridge at 80th Street Northeast was severely damaged by a westbound semitrailer on Tuesday. The bridge is closed to vehicle traffic until an inspection is completed.

A semitrailer traveling off the route permitted for an over-height load struck a bridge over Interstate 94 east of Bismarck on Tuesday morning, causing damage that forced the state Transportation Department to close the structure.

The 2013 Kenworth was hauling a coil tubing unit -- a piece of large equipment used in the oil patch -- from McKenzie to Mandaree, according to the Highway Patrol. The driver, 25-year-old Sebastian Kneitl, of Sylvan Lake, Alberta, made a wrong turn off 236th Street near McKenzie and went west on the interstate.

The load was later measured and found to be higher than the permit requested by the company, Copper Tip Energy, of Williston. Kneitl was cited for a permit violation. No injuries were reported. 

The bridge supports were severely damaged and a hole was punched in the deck, the patrol said. Authorities located the vehicle in McKenzie after Copper Tip Energy contacted the patrol.

The damaged bridge crosses I-94 about a mile south of 43rd Avenue Northeast and 2 miles north of Highway 10. The Transportation Department after an inspection will decide if the bridge should be repaired or replaced, said Justin Schulz, Burleigh County Highway Department Account Manager.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

