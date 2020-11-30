State Christmas tree to light up in virtual ceremony, pandemic-style

Julie Strom, the state worker tasked with inventorying the tree’s ornaments, said her favorite part comes right after the countdown reaches zero, when the switch is flipped and people's faces light up as they bask in the glow.

“It’s just a super fun atmosphere that is going to be missed by many people this year,” said Strom, an administrative assistant for Facility Management at the Capitol.

The need to avoid large gatherings so as not to spread the coronavirus has pushed the ceremony online during the pandemic, with Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum planning to speak to the public through their Facebook pages. The first lady's office said the ceremony will also include live piano music.

Under the Burgums, the annual ceremonies have focused both on the Christmas holiday and the first lady’s platform, which aims to eliminate the stigma surrounding addiction.

The pandemic has posed challenges for people facing addiction and mental health issues such as anxiety and depression, and Kathryn Burgum said she particularly encourages people who are struggling right now to tune in for this year’s ceremony.