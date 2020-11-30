State Christmas tree to light up in virtual ceremony, pandemic-style

The state Christmas tree will light up Tuesday evening with 11,000 bulbs casting a glow over thousands of ornaments, but like so much in 2020, the ceremony won’t take place with the usual fanfare.
The annual event typically draws 150 people or more to Memorial Hall at the state Capitol in Bismarck. The tree is a landmark of sorts, with hundreds of state employees wandering by on December workdays.
Hundreds more local residents drive around the Capitol grounds to park and take selfies outside the building with the tree illuminated in the background, as well as the far larger tree design made via window lights strategically left on after dark.
Members of the public will still be able to take in the holiday lights this year, though they will encounter a bit of an inconvenience from a fence enclosing construction of the new Capitol entrance. They can watch the ceremony too -- it’s occurred every year since 1981 -- but as is common with events during the pandemic, it will take place without an in-person audience and will be streamed on Facebook Live.
In years past, the event was standing room only as the audience listened to live music and speakers before the hall went dark and the countdown began.
Julie Strom, the state worker tasked with inventorying the tree’s ornaments, said her favorite part comes right after the countdown reaches zero, when the switch is flipped and people's faces light up as they bask in the glow.
“It’s just a super fun atmosphere that is going to be missed by many people this year,” said Strom, an administrative assistant for Facility Management at the Capitol.
The need to avoid large gatherings so as not to spread the coronavirus has pushed the ceremony online during the pandemic, with Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum planning to speak to the public through their Facebook pages. The first lady's office said the ceremony will also include live piano music.
Under the Burgums, the annual ceremonies have focused both on the Christmas holiday and the first lady’s platform, which aims to eliminate the stigma surrounding addiction.
The pandemic has posed challenges for people facing addiction and mental health issues such as anxiety and depression, and Kathryn Burgum said she particularly encourages people who are struggling right now to tune in for this year’s ceremony.
“Maybe the highlight of your day will be to see the lights go on the Christmas tree, and to remember that we will get beyond the pandemic,” she said.
In line with this year’s theme, “Creating Connections,” Burgum encourages people to step up to help those who feel isolated during the pandemic.
Burgum, who is in long-term recovery from alcohol addiction, said she’s tried to stay connected to loved ones through FaceTime, including to her dad, who at 85 is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. She said it’s been important for her to remain active in recovery groups, which have sought to keep people connected through a variety of means during the pandemic.
“More than ever, it’s the time to actually reach out,” Burgum said. “Some people would be so relieved to know someone is there for them.”
During the ceremony, a local recovery peer support specialist will flip the switch to light up the tree.
Both Burgum and Strom were excited to receive a dozen ornaments this year from a group of people who have been affected by addiction. The glass balls are covered in glitter and other designs made by students of all ages who take art classes through the Bismarck nonprofit Arts for All, said instructor Melissa Gordon, a local artist.
Members of the public are invited each year to submit ornaments, and the state received 102 this year. Typical years draw more than 300.
Strom attributed the drop to the pandemic, which has prevented some organizations and school classes from gathering.
Some of the new ornaments have a pandemic theme. At least two are masks, one beaded and a miniature one hand-sewn.
The state holds onto the ornaments to rehang on the tree in subsequent years. Strom's favorites are from military families who sent in ornaments displaying photos of their loved ones in uniform.
“It’s humbling when we put those up,” she said.
The tree will remain on display until the new year. About six people from Facility Management planned to work Monday evening putting up the 26-foot tall artificial tree, a significant undertaking that requires the use of lifts and ladders and takes about four hours to assemble. Another eight people are slated to decorate it Tuesday before the ceremony.
The state Christmas tree used to be a real tree shipped to the Capitol each year from another state in the Upper Midwest. But the state purchased the artificial tree in 2015 for $13,000 amid concerns from the Bismarck Fire Department that a live tree poses a fire hazard, Forum News Service reported at the time.
Tuesday's lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed through the governor’s and first lady’s Facebook pages at www.facebook.com/GovernorDougBurgum and www.facebook.com/FirstLadyND.
