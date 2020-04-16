Stark County prosecutor finds use of force justified in February shooting death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The actions of an Idaho man who charged police as they attempted to arrest him in Dickinson left the officers -- including two from the Bismarck Police Department -- with no choice but to use deadly force, according to the Stark County State’s Attorney.

The Feb. 13 shooting death of Dakota Chlarson “was justified under the circumstances,” said prosecutor Tom Henning.

Chlarson, 25, was sought by the U.S. Marshals Service High Plains Fugitive Task Force on an Idaho warrant for armed robbery. The task force, which included attached Bismarck police officers Casey Bosch and Tom Grosz, fired their weapons when Chlarson charged at them with a scissors following a standoff at a Dickinson apartment.

Grosz and Bosch were placed on administrative leave after the incident, said Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch. They underwent counseling and were then placed on restricted duty. They returned to regular duty following Henning’s report.

“I’m thankful they’re OK,” Draovitch said. “I wish they hadn’t had to go through that.”

Chlarson refused to comply with officers and attempts to subdue him with less-than-lethal means were unsuccessful, Henning said, adding that “the deceased’s own actions caused the necessity of use of deadly force in this instance.”

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

