Standing Rock woman, subject of November search, sent to prison

A Standing Rock woman who went missing last fall and was the subject of a lengthy search before she was arrested in Texas on outstanding warrants was sent to prison Monday after a judge revoked her probation, court records show.

South Central District Judge James Hill ordered Kara Mauai-Kuntz, 30, to spend about 1 ½ years in prison. She was on probation for a 2019 felony drug paraphernalia conviction when she was arrested Jan. 15 in the Dallas area. She had been missing since Nov. 8.

Local searches by dozens of community members were called off after she was spotted in northwest Dallas and again in the suburb of Carrollton. Dallas police found her after she made phone contact with family members.

The family had reported on its official Facebook page, "Bring Kara Home," that law enforcement had said Mauai was believed to be in danger. After authorities found her, the family's statement said only that she had been "found safe," and a statement from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe said Mauai "is safe and with authorities." Neither statement said she had been arrested.