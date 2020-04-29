Standing Rock woman, subject of November search, sent to prison

A Standing Rock woman who went missing last fall and was the subject of a lengthy search before she was arrested in Texas on outstanding warrants was sent to prison Monday after a judge revoked her probation, court records show.
South Central District Judge James Hill ordered Kara Mauai-Kuntz, 30, to spend about 1 ½ years in prison. She was on probation for a 2019 felony drug paraphernalia conviction when she was arrested Jan. 15 in the Dallas area. She had been missing since Nov. 8.
Local searches by dozens of community members were called off after she was spotted in northwest Dallas and again in the suburb of Carrollton. Dallas police found her after she made phone contact with family members.
The family had reported on its official Facebook page, "Bring Kara Home," that law enforcement had said Mauai was believed to be in danger. After authorities found her, the family's statement said only that she had been "found safe," and a statement from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe said Mauai "is safe and with authorities." Neither statement said she had been arrested.
Mauai-Kuntz last June pleaded guilty in Morton County to felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was placed on probation for two years. All but 44 days of a two-year prison sentence were suspended, and she was given credit for time served. A petition for revocation and warrant for her arrest were issued in November, around the time she disappeared, according to court records.
Mauai pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer in April 2019 and to theft in June 2019. She pleaded guilty in May 2017 in Bismarck Municipal Court to driving under the influence of drugs. A bench warrant was issued in June 2019 for her failure to pay fines and complete court-ordered evaluation.
