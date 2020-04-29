Stabbing suspect's arrest plays out on busy Bismarck street

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck police on Wednesday apprehended a stabbing suspect wanted since mid-March, in an arrest that involved several officers with weapons drawn and played out on a busy public street.

Police at about 2:30 p.m. arrested Lucio Cruz, 48, during a traffic stop near Divide Avenue and State Street, Officer Lynn Wanner said. There were three other people in the vehicle and several squad cars responded. Officers drew weapons during the arrest because of the outstanding warrant. No gunshots were fired but officers used less-than-lethal rounds during the arrest, Wanner said. It’s unclear if Cruz had any weapons or if he was driving the vehicle.

Police say Cruz in early March went to a Broadway Avenue residence to retrieve a cellphone he thought he’d left there. A 27-year-old woman at the residence had a phone but it did not belong to Cruz, Lt. Luke Gardiner said. She smashed the phone and Cruz allegedly struck her in the back. The woman told police it felt like a punch at first, but she then noticed blood coming from a wound about an inch wide. It’s unclear if she was stabbed with a knife or other weapon. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The exact nature of the relationship between the woman and Cruz is unclear.