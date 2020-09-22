Stabbing suspect steps back on plea change

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A stabbing suspect who was expected to plead guilty on Tuesday got four chances to do so before the judge moved the case to trial.

Lucio Cruz, 48, was set to change his plea under the terms of an agreement reached between defense attorney Patrick Waters and the Burleigh County State’s Attorney Office. He was arrested April 29 near Divide Avenue and State Street after police used less-than-lethal rounds to subdue him during a traffic stop. An arrest warrant was issued for him in March in connection with a stabbing incident that sent a woman to a Bismarck hospital for treatment of a punctured lung. Cruz in May pleaded not guilty to a felony aggravated assault charge.

South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler told Cruz shortly after the hearing started that she sensed hesitation in his answers. He assured Weiler he wanted to plead guilty, but later told her “I didn’t stab her, but I was there.” Weiler said she could not accept the guilty plea without his admission.

Cruz then agreed to enter an Alford plea, under which a defendant doesn’t admit guilt but agrees a jury would return a guilty verdict based on the evidence. He opted not to speak on his own behalf or offer an apology at Weiler's suggestion. Weiler offered him a final chance, asking for a plea of guilty or not guilty. Cruz for the fourth time said he was not guilty.

There was no further discussion. His trial is set for Nov. 19, court records show.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

