Stabbing suspect pleads not guilty; trial set for September

A stabbing suspect whose arrest played out on a busy Bismarck street last month pleaded not guilty Friday and is slated for trial in September, court records show.

Lucio Cruz, 48, was taken into custody near Divide Avenue and State Street on April 29 after police used less-than-lethal rounds to subdue him following a traffic stop. He was wanted in connection with an early March incident in which a woman allegedly was stabbed at a Broadway Avenue residence. An arrest warrant was issued after police “looked all over and followed up on numerous leads,” a department spokesman said in March.

Cruz at a preliminary hearing on Friday pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated assault. South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler set a Sept. 9 trial date.

Cruz is in custody pending $20,000 bail. His attorney, Patrick Waters, said his client has the presumption of innocence and “unless and until the state is able to prove otherwise, Mr. Cruz is innocent of the charges against him.”