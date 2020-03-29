Spring social gatherings altered, postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

Gloria Kaiser of Mandan woke on a recent Saturday to find her yard decorated with 90 balloons, placed there during the night by family well-wishers in honor of her 90th birthday.
But the yard was as close as any of the would-be partygoers would get to her this year. With officials recommending against large gatherings and urging social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, party organizers had to get creative to mark Gloria’s milestone.
“We had a room at the AMVETS and the invitations were sent out,” Gloria’s son Randy Kaiser said.
Then came an increase in COVID-19 cases in North Dakota and the recommendation against gatherings of more than 10 people. That has disrupted many big spring gatherings, with birthdays, graduations, proms and weddings canceled or up in the air.
But Randy wasn't about to let his mother's special day pass unnoticed. So instead of an actual party, Randy organized a parade. The group of 50-60 people gathered -- in their own small family groups and separate from other groups -- at Roosevelt School, and walked or drove to Gloria’s house a couple of blocks away.
“We beeped our horns and did what we could to make her day,” Randy said.
A few people stayed across the street, and those who crossed didn’t get close to Gloria. She had discouraged Randy from planning a party -- she didn’t want one -- so in a way both got their wish.
“She said ‘I got the last laugh,’” Randy said.
The family has stayed in touch as best they can in recent weeks. Randy’s daughters have stopped in but stayed in their car and visited through the window. Other grandkids have sat on the front porch and read stories to her through her picture window.
But while Randy found a way to keep his mother in good spirits, there likely isn't much he can do to help out his daughter. Ashley Kaiser, a senior at Legacy High School, has a prom dress and prom night plans.
What she lacks is a prom.
Legacy’s event is postponed. Ashley had planned to attend prom with a group of friends.
“We were going to get ready at a house, go out for supper and go to prom,” she said.
She appreciates that the event hasn’t been canceled.
“The staff know how much it means to us,” she said.
Her graduation plans are in limbo, too. Her announcements -- 240 of them -- have been ordered. An open house at her parents’ home might go on as planned but is dependent on the coronavirus situation.
“I don’t know how the future looks,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking. We had all these things to look forward to, and now we don’t have it.”
Her thoughts on prom will hit home with many high school students with similar plans, but some adults will feel the crunch, too. Shopping for a prom dress is “one of the components of prom,” said KooKoo’s Nest owner Kinzey Fockler. That shopping starts in December.
“January was great, February was great,” Fockler said. “In March, we got hit by a Mack truck.”
Her target market is largely high school students, she said, but she made the decision to close her downtown Bismarck shop more than a week ago.
“We want to keep as many people safe as possible,” she said. “We’re trying to do what’s right and close for the sake of the community, and we’re hoping to be supported for that.”
The ideal scenario, she said -- for her and for students -- is that proms will be held, even if they are much later than originally planned.
“We’re prepared, if we have to, to plan a prom for our community,” Fockler said. “There needs to be a little light at the end of the tunnel for kids.”
Legacy High School administration in an email to students and parents earlier this week said no alternative date has been chosen but promised “a spectacular event once we return to normal life.” Bismarck High and Century High proms are still scheduled, and decisions on them are being made “week by week,” Bismarck Public Schools spokeswoman Renae Hoffmann Walker said.
Plans for commencement ceremonies at North Dakota colleges and universities are being left up to the institutions, according to North Dakota University System spokeswoman Billie Jo Lorius.
“They have to do whatever is best for student well-being, first,” she said.
The status for each school can be found at cts.ndus.edu/coronavirus.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
