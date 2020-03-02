Spring load restrictions to be enforced in southwest North Dakota, Bismarck

Spring load restrictions are being put on more North Dakota Highways in the southwest region of the state this week, and they're being placed on Bismarck streets and alleys next week.
The state highway restrictions are effective 7 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Transportation. Areas include: south of and including Highway 2 to the South Dakota border; west of Highway 52 to the junction of Highway 200; Highway 36 to the Stutsman County line; Highway 34 to the junction of Highway 30; and Highway 11 to the McIntosh County line.
Motorists are encouraged to check the load restriction map daily, as restrictions may change quickly due to weather. Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511 or going online at www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info. Load restriction email updates also are available at http://www.dot.nd.gov/roadreport/loadlimit/loadlimitinfo.asp.
Bismarck load restrictions will be enforced beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, March 9. Weight limit signs might be put in place around the city before then.
The city is encouraging contractors and truckers to consider moving their heavy loads now.
Restrictions will be lifted when roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.
The 2020 load restriction map will be available on the city’s website, at http://www.bismarcknd.gov/302/Load-Permits-Restrictions-Truck-Routes.
Questions can be directed to the city Engineering Department, at 701-355-1505.