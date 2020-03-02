Spring load restrictions to be enforced in southwest North Dakota, Bismarck

Spring load restrictions are being put on more North Dakota Highways in the southwest region of the state this week, and they're being placed on Bismarck streets and alleys next week.

The state highway restrictions are effective 7 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Transportation. Areas include: south of and including Highway 2 to the South Dakota border; west of Highway 52 to the junction of Highway 200; Highway 36 to the Stutsman County line; Highway 34 to the junction of Highway 30; and Highway 11 to the McIntosh County line.