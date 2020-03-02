Spring load restrictions to be enforced in Bismarck

Spring load restrictions to be enforced in Bismarck

Spring load restrictions will be placed on Bismarck streets and alleys next week.

The restrictions will be enforced beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, March 9. Weight limit signs might be put in place around the city before then.

The city is encouraging contractors and truckers to consider moving their heavy loads now.

Restrictions will be lifted when roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.

The 2020 load restriction map will be available on the city’s website, at http://www.bismarcknd.gov/302/Load-Permits-Restrictions-Truck-Routes.

Questions can be directed to the city Engineering Department, at 701-355-1505.

 

