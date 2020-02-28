Spring load restrictions loom in Bismarck

Spring load restrictions loom in Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}

Spring load restrictions could be placed on Bismarck streets and alleys as early as next week.

The city is encouraging contractors and truckers to consider moving their heavy loads before load restrictions are in place.

Restrictions will be lifted when roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.

The proposed 2020 load restriction map is being developed and will be put on the city’s website prior to the city putting load restrictions into effect. Spring load restriction information will be available at http://www.bismarcknd.gov/302/Load-Permits-Restrictions-Truck-Routes.

Questions can be directed to the city Engineering Department, at 701-355-1505.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News