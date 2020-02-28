Spring load restrictions loom in Bismarck

Spring load restrictions could be placed on Bismarck streets and alleys as early as next week.

The city is encouraging contractors and truckers to consider moving their heavy loads before load restrictions are in place.

Restrictions will be lifted when roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.

The proposed 2020 load restriction map is being developed and will be put on the city’s website prior to the city putting load restrictions into effect. Spring load restriction information will be available at http://www.bismarcknd.gov/302/Load-Permits-Restrictions-Truck-Routes.

Questions can be directed to the city Engineering Department, at 701-355-1505.

