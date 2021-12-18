Sponsorship provides free week of Tribune online access

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in central North Dakota, we are excited to announce that during the week of Dec. 19-26, all members of our community will have unlimited and free access to our website at www.bismarcktribune.com.

This program is presented in partnership with North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions, and it is one way we are giving back to the community during this holiday season. NDCES is led by Tammy Ibach, who said her group is excited to partner with the Tribune because “local news and advertising are critical to both consumers and small business owners in our region, so our gift to both is to bring more of them together in the Bismarck Tribune marketplace as Christmas approaches.”

Since our founding in 1873, the Tribune has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver the best in advertising, news coverage and sponsorships throughout our community. Among our company’s greatest assets are the local communities we serve, and the people just like you who live in them. With a great partner like NDCES, who is committed to a better North Dakota, we can present unlimited access for you and your families to stay up to date on all the events, news and information you need as you shop and gather for the holidays.

We have seen record-setting trends in page views, and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper, and at www.bismarcktribune.com. When you log on, you can expect robust local content, photo galleries, videos and much, much more. We strive to cover the things that matter to you.

Our hope is that you take this week to enjoy all that The Bismarck Tribune has to offer. Thank you to NDCES for its partnership in making this possible. We would both like to wish you a happy holiday season, and a wonderful and joyous end to 2021.

Happy holidays.

-- Gary Adkisson, Bismarck Tribune president and publisher

