A South Heart woman is charged with harassment for directing statements at Gov. Doug Burgum including a phone message in which she threatened to execute him in a busy state tourist town.

Authorities on Monday issued an order for Jody Kuntz, 46, to appear in court at a later date. She faces a Class A misdemeanor, which carries a possible $3,000 fine and a jail term of just less than a year. No attorney is listed for her in court documents.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol in an affidavit alleges Kuntz in a 911 call on Feb. 12 said she was at the Capitol and that Burgum’s “tenure was at its end.” About a week later she left two voice messages on the governor’s office phone line in which she made threats to hang him in Medora, the Patrol said.

Kuntz in March allegedly called the state Department of Environmental Quality and stated, “The governor should meet his demise.” A few days later in a call to the Department of Public Instruction, Kuntz stated it was “the governor’s final day and he should flee,” the affidavit states.

Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki told the Tribune it's "standard practice not to publicly discuss the governor’s security or comment on pending litigation."